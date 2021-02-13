Edward L. Belcher

EDWARD "BUSS" LEWIS BELCHER, born on September 8, 1929 in Hurricane, WV to Gladys Roberts Belcher and Aquilla C. Belcher.
After graduating from Duval High School in 1946, he served in the U.S. Navy as an electrician during the Korean War. Edward retired as an installer for AT&T Technologies.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Betty Jean Duncan. They were both members of Cobbs Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Edward was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Pauley and June Markgraf. He will be sorely missed by his siblings Helen (Gene) Williams, Richard (Jewel) Belcher and Wanda (George) Kennedy.
He was dearly loved by his children, Teresa (Michael) Singer of Leland, NC, Edward "Eddie" Belcher II of Charleston, Cheryl Belcher of South Charleston and Carlye (Greg) Barnett of South Charleston. His granddaughter, Rachel and her husband, Michael, brought him lots of love, especially with the birth of his great grandson, Bennett Lewis Whitfield, all of Pink Hill, NC.
Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, February 14, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek with Pastor Clyde Gwin officiating. Burial will follow at Forks of Coal Memorial Park with military graveside rites conducted by the Alum Creek VFW Post 4768. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family is especially grateful for the loving care and attention of Hospice Care of Charleston. Memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387 or Cobbs Creek Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 60, Sod, WV 25564.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.