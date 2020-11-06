GERALDINE VIRGINIA OSBORNE, 92 of Summersville, WV passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the WVU-Summersville Regional Medical Center. Born August 17, 1928 at Morgantown, WV she was a daughter of the late Vernon and Effie Switzer Whipkey. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Pedro Thomas and second husband, Woodrow Osborne.
She was a Baptist by Faith and a homemaker.
Survivors include her children, Polly (Paul) Phillips of Waveland, MS, Mike (Luene) Thomas of Smyrna, TN, Mary Jo (Edward) Dorsey of Leivasy, Pedro Thomas of Richmond, VA, Serena (Steve) Davis of Leivasy; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, November 7 WV Memorial Gardens in Calvin with Pastor Larry Gawthrop officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville. There will be no visitation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com