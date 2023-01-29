Thank you for Reading.

Edward Lewis Belcher II
EDWARD (EDDIE) LEWIS BELCHER II, 63, of Charleston, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his home. Eddie was born November 6, 1959, at McMillan Hospital. He was a 1978 graduate of George Washington High School. He was an employee of the State of West Virginia, working in the past in the offices of the Secretary of State, the Governor, and the Attorney General. He most recently served as the Supervisor of Supplies and Mail for the West Virginia Legislature's House Clerk and Staff. Decorating the Christmas Tree there was a joy for him and all who saw it.

Eddie was the son of Betty and Edward (Buss) Belcher of Alum Creek. He is survived by his sisters: Teresa (Michael) Singer of North Carolina, Cheryl Belcher of South Charleston and Carlye (Greg) Barnett of South Charleston; his stepchildren Tonya (Ricky) Justice and Todd (Shannon) Egnor and their children and grandchildren; and his niece, Rachel (Michael) Whitfield of North Carolina and their sons, Bennett and Colin. Family was important to Eddie, evident in his dedication to annual family reunions, his calls and visits to aunts, uncles and cousins and his love for his great-nephews.

