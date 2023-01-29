Edward Lewis Belcher II

EDWARD (EDDIE) LEWIS BELCHER II, 63, of Charleston, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his home. Eddie was born November 6, 1959, at McMillan Hospital. He was a 1978 graduate of George Washington High School. He was an employee of the State of West Virginia, working in the past in the offices of the Secretary of State, the Governor, and the Attorney General. He most recently served as the Supervisor of Supplies and Mail for the West Virginia Legislature's House Clerk and Staff. Decorating the Christmas Tree there was a joy for him and all who saw it.
Eddie was the son of Betty and Edward (Buss) Belcher of Alum Creek. He is survived by his sisters: Teresa (Michael) Singer of North Carolina, Cheryl Belcher of South Charleston and Carlye (Greg) Barnett of South Charleston; his stepchildren Tonya (Ricky) Justice and Todd (Shannon) Egnor and their children and grandchildren; and his niece, Rachel (Michael) Whitfield of North Carolina and their sons, Bennett and Colin. Family was important to Eddie, evident in his dedication to annual family reunions, his calls and visits to aunts, uncles and cousins and his love for his great-nephews.
Eddie was the kind of guy that made friends everywhere he went. This was evident in the myriad of friends he had from across the nation and especially within West Virginia. His collection of friends represented every walk of life, socio-economic group and political persuasion. He was known for his excellent cooking skills (even published a cookbook, Favorite Recipes from Mom to Me) and his gracious hospitality.
Eddie always had a smile, a kind word and was willing to do what he could to help others. He was known as a "Civic Warrior", organizing fundraisers in times of crisis, collecting hats and gloves for the homeless, and advocating for his home community of Alum Creek. In 2010 he was named the Citizen of the Century for the Alum Creek Centennial. He was instrumental in the installation of the traffic light at the dangerous intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Road, was a founding member of the former Alum Creek Alliance for Community Development, (which laid the groundwork for the community building nearing completion in Alum Creek), and most recently persisted in a dangerous situation on Bee Tree. Mountain, where the road was impassable, making it impossible for school buses to pick up children, until road crews were sent to make necessary repairs to secure the road's safety. The story is told of a church in Alum Creek that suffered a devastating fire. Eddie organized a gospel sing to raise funds to support the rebuilding. When the offering was taken and the Head Usher gave Eddie the total, unfortunately Eddie's expectations had not been met. Eddie gave an impassioned speech from the pulpit, which concluded with him asking the Head Usher to pass the plate again. By the end of the evening, Eddie's goal had been surpassed.
Eddie was certainly one-of-a-kind. Our family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from those who knew him. We will cherish your kind words of condolence, the memories you have shared and our mutual loss of such a generous soul, who truly had the heart of a servant.
The funeral will be 11 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Curry Funeral Home with Reverend Michael Singer officiating, Ben Salango delivering the eulogy, and Eddie's grandson Brandon Justice will offer a prayer during the service. Burial will follow at Forks of Coal Memorial Park, Alum Creek. Friends and family will gather 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.