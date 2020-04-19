Edward "Ned" Wright

Dr. EDWARD E. "NED" WRIGHT, 69, of Titusville, Florida, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 12, 2020.
He was the Valedictorian of the Valley High School graduating class of 1969, in Pine Grove, West Virginia, where he spent his formative years playing sports and excelling in academics. He was the quarterback of the football team. He attended West Virginia University on full scholarship, graduating Magna Cum Laude with his Bachelor of Science. He went on to attend West Virginia University School of Medicine, also on scholarship, where he graduated in 1978 as a Doctor of Medicine. He completed his residency in Family Medicine at Charleston Area Medical Center, in Charleston, West Virginia, where he remained practicing as an Emergency Medicine physician for 38 years. He was board certified by both the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Emergency Medicine.
He met his beautiful wife of 32 years, and the love of his life, Carla, while both were working at the hospital. Carla and Ned were married in January of 1979. Family was everything to Ned. They had two children, and were a very close knit, loving family.
He was a member of the South Charleston Masonic Lodge, which led him to join the South Charleston Order of the Eastern Star #131 with Carla. He served his OES chapter as their Worthy Patron over 20 years. He was also a past Grand Representative for the Grand Chapter of OES, and the Doctor for many Grand Chapter sessions. Ned and Carla loved traveling the state while Carla served as the WGM of the Grand Chapter of OES in 2007-2008. He served as an advisory board member for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls for over 20 years, and was honored by being selected as Rainbow Dad of the Year for the Grand Assembly of the IORG of WV. Ned loved fishing and the outdoors. He made many lifelong friends through his work in the ER, and every summer for many years, a group of them would escape on a destination fishing adventure.
Every summer Ned would take the family to the beach for vacation. He loved the sea and the sand so much, in fact, that he retired to the beach in Florida. He had a lifelong love of music. Although self-taught, he was an accomplished musician on both the guitar and banjo, and even played in a band, and performed at many social gatherings over the years. He was an avid concert goer, and he saw his favorite rock band, The Rolling Stones, three times, and he would argue with anyone that they were the greatest rock and roll band in the history of the world. He had nine passions in life, family, music, doctoring, fishing, roller coasters, the beach, his Mustang Shelby GT 350 named Eleanor, The Rolling Stones, and WVU Football. He was a season ticket holder for over 30 years. He bled blue and gold. He lived for his Mountaineers.
After the devastating loss of his wife Carla in 2011, he started working on his bucket list. He accomplished every single thing on his list. If we could all live a life as beautiful as Ned's, we could consider ourselves blessed.
He was preceded in death by his soul mate, Carla Jean Wright; his parents, Mary Margaret Stewart Wright and Glenn Eugene Wright; and his beloved dog, Holmes.
He is survived by his daughter, Ginger Harris (Ben) of Titusville, FL; son, Andrew (Stacy)Wright of Cross Lanes, WV; grandchildren, Alexandra Harris, Thomas Harris, Hayden Harris, Mason Wright, his Shelby, Eleanor; and by his brother, Jon Wright, and two nephews, all of Portland, OR. He is also survived by his sister and brother in-law, Rebecca Voiles (Jerry) and Milton Carnes (Janice); and many nieces and nephews; and by his cousin, co-worker, and best friend, Karen Fields.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, doctor, mentor, teacher, sponsor, and friend. He had such an impact on the lives of so many. He will live on in the hearts of everyone that he touched.
There will be a private family graveside service on Friday, April 24, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a memorial celebration of his life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edward E. 'Ned' Wright Memorial Football Scholarship, 4687 Nader Lane, Titusville, FL 32780.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.