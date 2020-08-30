EDWARD PHILLIP ZETO, 97, of Beaver, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.
A funeral liturgy will be 11 am Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church with Reverend Mr. Harry Evans officiating. A rite of committal will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church Maintenance Fund.
To read more about Phil's life and leave online condolences please visit www.calfee.com.
