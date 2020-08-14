Edward R. Lovejoy
EDWARD R. LOVEJOY, 80, of Hometown passed away Sunday August 9th, 2020 at CAMC Teays Valley following a short illness.
Born November 21 1939 he was the son of the late Clarence and Nanny Lovejoy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters Evelyn Garnes and Loretta Gillisppi.
Survivors include his children Connie Lovejoy of Eleanor, Alisa (Roger) Stover of Leon, Ed (Swana) Lovejoy Jr. of Eleanor, Mark (Diane) Lovejoy of Hurricane, Kelly (Fred) Giaconia of Portsmouth OH, Tim (Erica) Lovejoy of Eleanor; sisters, Irene Roden of Hometown , Loren (Clinton) Qualls of Florida; brothers, Charles (Nora) Lovejoy of Hometown, Wayne (Vickie) Lovejoy of Bancroft, Thurman (Cheryl) Lovejoy of Red House; grandchildren, Amy, Angie, Vanesa, Ashley, Drew, Courtney, Kasey, Bryan, Faith, Chase, Zach, Chelsea and MacKenzie; great grandchildren, Jessie, Luke, Harleigh, Deacon, Marie, Colton, Mya, Emery, Eden, Zaydon and Zander
In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday August 17, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.