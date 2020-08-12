EDWARD R. LOVEJOY, 80, of Hometown passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., on Monday August 17, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published in Friday's edition. Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.
