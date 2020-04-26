EDWARD SHIRKEY CLARK, 81, of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Ed was born April 2, 1939, to the late Elwood and Edith Clark in St. Albans. He retired as a truck driver for the City of St. Albans. He went on to work as security for C and O Motors and Lou Wendall Marine.
Surviving are his wife, Louise J. Clark of St. Albans; son, Randy Clark of St. Albans; sister, Phyllis Dolin of St. Albans; brother, Bobby Clark (Maryanne) of St. Albans; and many other extended family and friends.
You may visit Ed's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Clark family.