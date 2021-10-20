EDWARD VINCENT CARSON 72, of Charleston left this life to be with his Lord and Savior and be reunited with his loved ones on October 17, 2021.
Born January 11, 1949 to Betty Smith and Tony Carson, Ed grew up in Cabin Creek, WV.
Along with his parents, Ed was also preceded in death by his loving Step-Mother Mozella Carson and Step-Father Robert Stephens and his great nephew, Luke Lyons.
Surviving is the love of his life Pamela Burgess Carson; Son, Edward V. Carson II (Terry Glancy); daughters, Lisa (Kelley) Moore, Mandy (Cindy) Moore; brother, Steve Carson and sisters, Sherry Hobbs and Vicky Bledsoe; loving niece, Elizabeth Carson. Also surviving are his best buddies, Arthur Mullins, Roger Wilkinson, Dale Jackson and adopted son, David Bates.
The light and fun of his life was watching his grandchildren succeed. Grandsons: Trevor Carson succeeded in track and field as well as in academics locally and at Duquesne University. Dominick Gray, a local thespian enrolled at West Virginia Wesleyan. Ed had also recently enjoyed watching his gymnast granddaughter Julia Parks get into her dream college at Virginia Tech. Pride doesn't even describe how he felt when it comes to his family. His special relationship with grandson Trevor was indescribable and they were the best buddies from day one.
Ed joined the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. During that time he served two tours and has served in every conflict since then. Ed made a career of his military life in the West Virginia Air National Guard for 32 years. He spent his life serving and loving the local 130th Airlift Wing in Charleston, West Virginia.
Family was by his bedside when Ed left to be with his Lord and Savior to reunite with loved ones. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Charleston Area Medical Center - Memorial for the outpouring of care and comfort that was provided.
A Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday October 21, 2021 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4406 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston, WV 25309 with Rev. Paul Mateer officiating. Cremation will be honored following the services.
Due to the ongoing Pandemic, it is requested by the St. Paul United Methodist Church along with the Carson family, that proper facial coverings be worn.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be sent the Campbell's Creek Food Pantry 543 Campbell's Creek Dr. Charleston, WV 25306.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.