EDWARD WHEELER GANOE (Eddie), 73, of Dixie, WV, son of Wheeler and Jessie Ganoe, passed away on January 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving children, grandchildren, love of his life, siblings, and many other family members that loved him dearly.
He is survived by his true lifelong love, Donna Ganoe of Dixie, WV, his daughter Leslie (Wes) Williams of Kimberly, WV, son Dillon Ganoe of Dixie, WV, sisters Elaine Stone and Wanda Smith, brother Ray Ganoe (Karen), grandchildren Kyler, Kyla, and Khloe Smith, Lyncoln Ganoe, and he was waiting to welcome his first great grandchild Everleigh Mae Smith in March 2023.
He was also survived by many nieces and nephews he loved dearly, "My Eddie's" special little girl, Makenna Morton, and a very dear family friend, Joyce Stamper.
He is preceded in death by his parents Wheeler and Jessie Ganoe, his sister Shirley Ganoe Subin, and several other family members.
Eddie retired from Cedar Trucking in 2013 after being a truck driver for many years. He had recently given his life to the lord with the support of his lifelong friend, Larry Craze.
Eddie was a one of a kind man. It's nearly impossible to find someone who doesn't have an "Eddie story". From hunting, to truck driving, to crazy adventures as a young man, to the time he had your back when you needed a hand, advice, a laugh, or a kick in the butt. Many knew him as Mogator, others knew him as one of the Ganoe boys, but the ones he loved the most knew him as Dad and Papaw.
Our dad was a fierce defender of those he loved. An endless supporter of his family that we will forever miss. But most of all, he was a bundle of sarcasm with a kindness and love that can never be replaced.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Richard Hearold officiating. Burial will follow in Rich Creek Cemetery at Jodie. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.