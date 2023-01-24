Thank you for Reading.

EDWARD WHEELER GANOE (Eddie), 73, of Dixie, WV, son of Wheeler and Jessie Ganoe, passed away on January 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving children, grandchildren, love of his life, siblings, and many other family members that loved him dearly.

He is survived by his true lifelong love, Donna Ganoe of Dixie, WV, his daughter Leslie (Wes) Williams of Kimberly, WV, son Dillon Ganoe of Dixie, WV, sisters Elaine Stone and Wanda Smith, brother Ray Ganoe (Karen), grandchildren Kyler, Kyla, and Khloe Smith, Lyncoln Ganoe, and he was waiting to welcome his first great grandchild Everleigh Mae Smith in March 2023.

