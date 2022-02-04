THE HONORABLE EDWIN F. FLOWERS, 91, passed away in Morgantown, West Virginia, on January 27, 2022, surrounded by family.
Born April 26, 1930, on the family farm in New Manchester, West Virginia, Edwin was the eldest of three sons born to Walter Edwin Flowers and Stella Marie Ulbright Flowers.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree as a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of West Virginia University in 1952 and LLB in 1954. While attending West Virginia University he served as president of the student body, was president of his Sigma Nu fraternity chapter, Cadet colonel of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Wing, member of the WVU championship debate team, member of the WVU Marching Band, and active in numerous honorary organizations, including Mountain, the highest honor given to WVU students and graduates. He was awarded Most Loyal Faculty & Staff Mountaineer in 1999 and was inducted into the Order of Vandalia, an award for the most loyal servants to West Virginia University, in 2000.
After college, Ed was assigned to active duty in the Judge Advocate General's Corps at Nellis Air Force Base in 1954. The following year, on April 9, 1955, he married Eleanor (Ellie) Ellis, his loving and supporting wife of 66 years.
After his military service concluded Ed returned to the northern panhandle of West Virginia to practice law. In 1969, the late Governor Arch Moore appointed him as Commissioner of Welfare for the State of West Virginia. He and his team became nationwide leaders in welfare reform. He was so proud of the people and the work they accomplished that he invited his "welfare family" to gather many times to celebrate their friendship.
In 1975, Ed was appointed to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals and in 1977 became United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Southern District of West Virginia. In 1983, Ed was selected as Vice President for Institutional Advancement at West Virginia University by E. Gordon Gee. The position embraced the government and public relations of the University and coordination of its communications, publications, alumni relations and fund-raising efforts of its independent foundation.
In his retirement, Ed enjoyed writing and publishing books, attending WVU football and basketball games, being actively involved in WVU Alumni organizations, studying the Civil War as a member of the Mason-Dixon Civil War Roundtable, and mentoring WVU students, especially his great-nephew Jackson Flowers.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Ellie Flowers; daughters, Ann Flowers and Melissa (Ty) Newberry; grandchildren, Adam (Ashley) Flowers and Kathryn (Sean) Hendricks; and great-grandchildren, Matthew Hendricks and Jack Flowers. Ed is predeceased by his son, John Flowers; parents, Walter and Stella Flowers; and brothers, Ronald Flowers and Dale Flowers.
Visitation will be at Erickson Alumni Center, Morgantown, West Virginia on Monday February 21, 2022, from 1 pm - 4 pm. A funeral service will be held Tuesday February 22, 2022, at 1 p.m., at First Christian Church New Manchester, West Virginia, followed by burial at Union Cemetery in New Manchester, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WVU Heart & Vascular Institute or WVU Libraries West Virginia and Regional History Center.
Arrangements were handled by the Nixon Funeral Home in Newell, WV.