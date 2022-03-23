EDWIN RHODES McCLELLAND, JR., 77 was born in Lexington, KY, March 27, 1944. Edwin Rhodes McClelland, Jr. passed away on March 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington, after a short illness. Rhodes was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Rhodes McClelland and Dorothy Love Elliott. He grew up in St. Albans, West Virginia, but was a graduate of Henry Clay High School's class of 1962 where he ran the mile for their track team in his senior year. Rhodes received his BA from West Virginia State College and was known as a "curve wrecker" for his academic prowess. He was an ancient Greek and Latin scholar and, as an adjunct, taught classical Greek at the University of Charleston (WV) in his spare time. His many translations included his own translation of the Bible from the ancient Greek. Rhodes was a wonderful dramatic artist, having acted professionally and in community theater in more than fifty (50) productions. He was presented with the Top Director Award for the European Theater while serving in the Army stationed in Germany in 1968. Rhodes was a 100% disabled service-connected Veteran. A highly proficient competitive chess player, Rhodes enjoyed studying the finer points of the game. His love for ancient languages and chess was rivaled only by his love of great literature supported by his more than 8000 volumes.
Rhodes is survived by two brothers, Richard E. McClelland (Susan Budrys) of Grosse Pointe, MI and Robert L. McCleland (Denise) of Lexington, KY; a niece, Allison Roberts (David) of Detroit, MI; nephews, Ethan L. McClelland (Katherine) of Washington, DC and Luke E. McClelland of Indianapolis, IN; First Cousins, Dr. Edward C. Elliott (Anne) of Lacrosse, WI, John P. (Jack) Elliott (Rebecca), of Effingham, SC, Rev. Richard G. Elliott, of Wilmington, NC and Marylouise Elliott of Columbus, OH; and other cousins and close friends too numerous to name but loved as family members, and to all of whom he was " Uncle Rhodes."
Graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Richard G. Elliott at the Lexington Cemetery at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Remembrances can be shared on the Milward Funeral Home website at www.milwardfuneral.com.