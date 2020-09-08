EDWINA HIGHLANDER FRASER, age 84, of Alderson, W.Va., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at her home in Alderson, W.Va., following a short illness. Graveside services and burial will be Tuesday, September 8, at 2 p.m. at the Alderson Cemetery in Alderson, W.Va. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged. Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, W.Va.
