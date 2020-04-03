EFFIE "MAE" JAMES, born June 27, 1925, was at home when she peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the age of 94.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 60 years, Orvin Ransom James Jr., and granddaughter, Kelli Jo Bowman.
Surviving is her son, Orvin Ransom "Randy" James III (Tammy); her daughters, Karen Lynn Bowman (Joe) and Sarah Beth Harris (Chad); her grandchildren, Nathan Ryan James (Danean), Kalyn Jo Harris; and great-granddaughter, Kiara Mae James. There are several nieces and nephews.
Mae had several jobs through the years. She taught at the Buffalo Creek one-room schoolhouse for a term during WWII in the Kanawha County district in WV, Bookkeeper for O.J. Morrison's Dept. Store 1948-1951 in Charleston, WV, Secretary for the WV Dept. of Highways 1962-1970, lifelong member of the Central WV Rebekah Lodge no. 171, as a Tax Deputy 1970-1979 for the Braxton County, WV Sheriff's Dept., as an E.M.T. for Braxton County when emergency services was first put together in 1974, a lifetime member of the Braxton County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary since the hospital opened in 1981, and longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Gassaway Volunteer Fire Dept.
There will be a small, immediate family only, graveside service during this time of COVID-19, officiated by Reverend Linn Schiefer. Burial was at Sugar Creek Cemetery.
We will celebrate Mae's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Braxton County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624 or The Central WV Animal Shelter, 10 Animal Shelter Lane, Sutton, WV 26601.
Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
