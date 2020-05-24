Effie Maxine Bordenet

EFFIE MAXINE BORDENET, 86, passed away on May 21, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Carl Victor Bordenet Jr.; father, Ivan Sr.; mother, Sylvia Cobb; sisters, Arburtus Cochran, Patsy Hill, and Betty Kulbe; brothers, Shirley (Rosalee); sons, Louis Robert and James Edward; and grandson, Jeremy Bordenet.

Effie is survived by her sister, Phyllis Wickline; brothers, Andrew Cobb (Juanita), Mayford (Irene), Rev. Pete Cobb Jr. (Sue), Harold (Loraine), and Ralph (Patty); children, Sue Goddard (Ronnie), Claudia Withrow (George), Randy (Cheryl), and William (Sherrie); grandchildren, Ronnie Jr., Robbie, Penny (James), Eric, April (Brian), Mat, Randy Jr., Michael (Tina) and Jason; great-grandchildren, Shawn (Emily), Macey, Bryan, Gage, Dalton, Jessalyn, Kye, Abram and Katelynn; great great grandchildren, Benson, Aspen, Harley, Logan, Aelias and Alexandria.

The family would like to give a special thank you to HospiceCare of Charleston and everyone who cared for our mother.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Sunset Memorial Park chapel, South Charleston with Pastor John Taylor and John McCoy Jr. officiating.

A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at Sunset Memorial Park chapel. All are welcome and social distancing will be observed.

Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to HospiceCare of Charleston, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV. 25387.

Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

www.kellerfuneralhome.net

