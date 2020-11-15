EILEEN BURTON MCCOMAS, 91, went to be with her Lord Friday morning, November 13, 2020, from complications of a recent fall. She was born at Bowles, West Virginia.
She was married to Willis R McComas for 63 years. They lived in Midkiff, WV where they worked, raised their family and served their Lord. She enjoyed gardening and helping Willis with his bees. They loved sharing their bounty with others. She enjoyed traveling and never met a stranger.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dulcie Isaacs Burton of Hamlin, her husband Willis, her brothers James Paul, Charles and Billy Burton and an infant sister.
She is survived by her children: Kyle (Wilma) McComas of Barboursville, Paula (Hampar) Ghazarian of Wichita, KS, Wayne (Karen) McComas of Hamlin, Roger (Annette) McComas of Hamlin and Donna Ash of Hurricane and sisters Sheila Cobb and Dr.
Sharon Martin of Scott Depot. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren: Shane (Lisa) McComas, Kelly Vickers, Anna Ghazarian, Jennifer (Erik) Thompson, Traci McComas, Heather McComas, Nicole McComas, and Kimberly (Steven) Carr, 8 great-grandchildren: Jacob McComas, Travis, Andrew, Evan, & Darren Vickers, Lily Thompson, Grayson McComas, and Sophia Carr, two sisters-in-law: Leta Scites of Barboursville and Lillie Burton of Hamlin and brother-in-law Roy D McComas of Peach Creek.
Eileen graduated from Hamlin High School in 1947. She took classes at Morris Harvey College and Marshall University earning her teaching certificate. She taught in several One Room Schools throughout Lincoln County for several years. She later worked for the U.S. Census Bureau until her retirement in 1989.
Eileen was a Christian and participated in several church ministries until her later years.
She was a 72-year member of Hamlin Chapter 106 Order of the Eastern Star.
The past two years she resided at Wyngate Senior Living Facility in Barboursville, WV. We thank the staff for their exceptional care and love they gave Mom.
Services will be Monday, November 16 at 1 p.m., at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, with Pastor James Caldwell officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Burial will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin.
COVID-19 regulations will be followed. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com