EILEEN (BALSER) KING, 92, of Ripley, WV, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, December 25, 2021 at her home following an extended illness.
She was born, April 12, 1929 in Ripley, the daughter of the late Kermit D. and Theo I. (Litton) Balser. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Floyd Daniel King; sisters, Imogene Kirby and Marqueen Grimes and son-in-law, Robert Ball.
Eileen was a homemaker, and worked in retail. She was also a volunteer at Jackson General Hospital, which she really enjoyed. Eileen loved the Lord and served at Ripley Baptist Temple for over sixty years. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and teaching a Sunday School class a great deal of that time.
Survivors include her three daughters, Connie L. Randolph (Robert), Vanessa M. Ball, and Gail E. Hunter (David), all of Ripley; eight grandchildren, Rhonda (Tim) Burgess, VA, Brian (Erin) Randolph, Ripley, Cary (Brandi) Randolph, Ripley, Vania (Geoff) Falen, NY, Rana (Jamie) Marraccini, VA, Justin Ball, Ripley, Chandra Dalton, So. Charleston; Gerad (Laura) Hunter, Ripley; 20 great grandchildren, Raquel Burgess, Daniel Burgess, Elijah Randolph, Whitney Randolph, Chloe Randolph, Tristan Randolph, Megan Barnette, Maddi Randolph, Brady Randolph, and Stephanie Casto, Connor Falen, Gillian Falen, Marliana Marraccini, Brienza Marraccini, Lucca Marraccini, Rocco Marraccini, Warren Hunter, Trenton Hunter, Brylee Hunter, Noah Dalton. Three great great grandchildren, Palmer Barnette, Penelope Barnette, and Kaylin Casto; brother, Quentin (Frances) Balser, Ripley, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers, and Dr. Lance Shinn for the care she was given during this time.
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Ripley Baptist Temple, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will follow in the Longview Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.