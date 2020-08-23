ELAINE CHILDS, 87, died August 20th, 2020 with her family by her side in Hurricane, West Virginia.
At the request of the family, no service will be held.
She was born, October 28th, 1932, in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Tom and Anna (Eck) Colloras.
She graduated in high regards from Washington Erving High, and later attended Marshall University to complete the required schooling for her to become a librarian, a career she loved dearly. While still in Clarksburg she met and married her one and only husband, William F Childs, on June 17th, 1951. She had her first daughter, Terry, in early January of 1954, and her second, Melinda, in 1964. She and her growing family moved to the developing town of Hurricane in 1965, where she raised her small family. She started her career at the original Hurricane Library located on 2nd street in 1978, before she was transferred and promoted to Reference Librarian at the Putnam County Library, she served there for several years before finally being transferred back to the current Hurricane Library where she served as Head Librarian until her retirement in 2003. Her years as a librarian will always be one of her most fond memories, for she loved not only literature and books, but all the people she was able to meet and help throughout the years.
Elaine was survived by her daughters, Melinda (Childs) Eggleton, Terry (Childs), her son-in-law Kenneth "Milt" Wheeler. Her two granddaughters Erika (Eggleton) Alford, Alexandria Markham, her grandson Matthew Wheeler, and her grandson-in-law Jared Alford, and three great grandchildren, Alexis Waggoner, Lydia Alford, and Jackson Alford.
She was preceded in death, by both parents, and her husband William F Childs.
In lieu of flowers the family request that any donations be made to her favorite charity, Saint Jude Children's Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html?frequency_selected=0&sc_icid=top-donate-once
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Elaine's family, and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com