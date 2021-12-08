ELAINE HAYNES KING, 96, of Nitro went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021.
She was born February 22, 1925 in Wilkinson, WV to the late Beryl Lee and Mabel Cynthia Mabe Haynes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dewey M. King and son David Lee King.
Elaine was a retired Principal with Kanawha County Board of Education with 25 years of service. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Nitro. She was a graduate of Rainelle High School, Rainelle and also a graduate from West Virginia State University and West Virginia University. She was past Noble Grand of the Rebekah Lodge, Poca.
Surviving are her loving son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Ann King of Nitro and daughter-in-law, Jacqueline King of Kingsport, TN. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Susan Nelson and Aaron King and great grandchildren, Connor M. King, Eric Nelson and Kate Nelson.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 2008 20th Street, Nitro, WV with the Rev. Greg Markins officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family the family suggests donations to Nitro Public Library, In Memory of Elaine H. King, 1700 Park Ave., Nitro, WV 25143.