ELAINE (HOLBROOK) GREGORY, 61, of Chesapeake passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Sylvia Holbrook. Elaine retired CAMC after 38 years. She was an active member of Sharon Church of God with the children ministries, food pantry, and brown bag ministry.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 11 years, David Gregory; son, Travis Holbrook; grandsons, River and Jason; siblings, Deborah Laws (Gary), Deloris Wilder (Wayne), and Susan Moore (Roger); several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pryor Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are mandatory. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Sharon Church of God with Pastor David Bowen and Carl Runyon officiating with immediate family. Interment will immediately follow at Kanawha Valley Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sharon Church of God Food Pantry: P.O. Box 40 Dry Branch, WV 25061.