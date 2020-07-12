Elaine Westfall

Elaine Westfall
ELAINE WESTFALL, 87, of Craigsville, WV, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Born May 14, 1933, in Richwood, WV, she was a daughter of the late Perry Rush, Sr. and Gladys Burley Rush. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Westfall; grandson, Donnie Sebert; granddaughter, Heather Westfall; two sisters, Doris Watts and Vera Backer; one brother, Perry Rush, Jr.; sister-in-law, Irene Rush; and son-in-law, Carry Shrewsbury.

Survivors include her children, Janet (Steve) Sebert, Tim (Deborah) Westfall, Patty (Mike) Davis, Vera Westfall, Kathryn (Steve) White, Gary (Tina) Westfall, Kevin (Roni) Westfall; fifteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren; brothers, Hugh (Bea) Rush, Dale Rush, and David (Bobbi) Rush; and a host of other family and friends.

It was her wish to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by the White Funeral Home in Summersville.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com.

