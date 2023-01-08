Thank you for Reading.

Elbert "Al" Myers
ELBERT "AL" MYERS, son of Carl M. and Pearl Parsons Myers, was born on April 22, 1937, went to his heavenly home on December 23, 2022.

His memorial service will be at First Baptist Church, 820 West College Avenue, Ruskin, Florida, on Saturday, January 21 at 10 a.m., for visitation and service at 11 a.m.

