Elbert "Al" Myers

Being a master barber while serving in the United States Navy, he provided cuts to the officers and received letters of recommendation upon his discharge for employment. After leaving the military, he worked at Greyhound Bus Terminal, Charleston, WV and went onto Charleston Barber College as an instructor giving the first demonstration cut at the opening of the college.
In the early 1960's, he owned two shops, Al's Barber Shop, in Pocatalico, WV. In 1975, he moved his family to and barbered with associates in Ruskin and Apollo Beach. Later he partnered and built a shop in Ruskin, Amik's Barber Shop in the Thriftway Plaza. He then acquired the property across the street at 304 7th Avenue NE, Ruskin, A & M Roffler Barbering and Hair Designers. He sold the shop to Steve Mobley in 1996 and he retired in 2020. He visited his patrons in hospitals and nursing homes as charitable acts.
Al was a member of the Masonic Order, Scottish Rite and Shriners for fifty years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ruskin.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Peggie of sixty two years of marriage and two children, Duraunta Myers Smith, Tony Myers, and son-in-law Jim Smith. He has four grandchildren; Joshua and wife Celisse Smith, Tiffany Myers and fiance Eric Riley, Jessica Smith Bean and husband Justin, and Paige Myers Koenig and husband Adam. He also had seven great grandchildren; Rowan Smith, Kevin Myers, Russell Myers, Perri Smith, Alexa Riley, Harper and Haven Koenig. He has five surviving siblings; Lawrence Myers, Gwen Wolfe, Fred Myers, Joyce Lowe and Rocky Myers.
He was loved and respected by his family, friends and patrons.
Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.