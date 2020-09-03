ELBY FRANKLIN LILLY, Sr. 83, of Charleston, passed away August 31, 2020. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Friday September 4, at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Poca, West Virginia. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
