Eldridge R. Casto Jr.
COLONEL ELDRIDGE ROBERT "BOB" CASTO, JR., 89, of Cross Lanes, passed away June 15th at Hubbard Hospice House West, after a short illness, with his son and daughter by his side.

He was a 1952 graduate of Dunbar High School and West Virginia State College. He was a retired accountant from Union Carbide, and then started a successful lawn care business. He was a founder of the Dunbar Athletic Boosters and Dunbar Bingo. He was also active in Dunbar youth sports. He was an active member of Nautilus in Cross Lanes for many years up until a couple of months ago.

