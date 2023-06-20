Eldridge R. Casto Jr.

COLONEL ELDRIDGE ROBERT "BOB" CASTO, JR., 89, of Cross Lanes, passed away June 15th at Hubbard Hospice House West, after a short illness, with his son and daughter by his side.
He was a 1952 graduate of Dunbar High School and West Virginia State College. He was a retired accountant from Union Carbide, and then started a successful lawn care business. He was a founder of the Dunbar Athletic Boosters and Dunbar Bingo. He was also active in Dunbar youth sports. He was an active member of Nautilus in Cross Lanes for many years up until a couple of months ago.
He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant Infantry Officer in August of 1958 from West Virginia State College and served as a Platoon Leader in various Active Duty Units at Fort Benning, Georgia, and Fort Knox, Kentucky.
He was then promoted to First Lieutenant in August of 1961, and acted as an Executive Officer in the Army Reserves.
He transferred to the West Virginia Army National Guard in March of 1967 as an Armor Officer. In March of 1968, he transferred from Armor to Combat Engineers, and served as Headquarters Company Commander.
He was promoted to Major in August of 1972, and served as the Personnel Officer. In November of 1977, he was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel, and served as the Executive Officer for the 111th Engineer Group. From 1978 to 1982 he served as Battalion Commander for two different units.
In October of 1984, he was moved back to the Executive Officer of the 111th Engineer Group. He was promoted to Colonel in March of 1985, and served as the 111th Engineer Group Commander. During this time, he was the United States Test Force Commander of Fuertes Caminos (Strong Roads) Exercise in Honduras to build 14 kilometers of roads through some of the most rugged terrain in Honduras.
Colonel Casto retired on 1 October 1988 and received many awards and commendations during his long career.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldridge Robert Casto, Sr. and Anna Marie Estes Casto; wife, Jo Ann Fisher Casto, and his fur baby, Zoey.
He is survived and will be truly missed by his children; daughter, Susan Bush (Tim); son, Timothy Casto (Debbie); granddaughter, Lacy Crawford (Josh); grandson, Kristofer Keller; step-granddaughter, Katie Noriega (Rafael); great-grandchildren, Debbrah, James, Gracie and Remington Crawford; sister, Joanne Bruner (Dick); brothers, Don Casto (Bret Carberry), David Casto (Honey); dear neighbors, Tom and Diane Holstein along with their family; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his new fur baby Coco.
Funeral services will be held at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar on Wednesday, June 21st at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends my visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, please, make a contribution to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave SW, South Charleston,WV 25309. www.kellerfuneralhome.net