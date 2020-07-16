ELDRIDGE "WHITEY" McCLURE, 90, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020.
Whitey was born November 22, 1929, in Cabin Creek, to the late Henry and Lila McClure. He was a 43-year employee of Union Carbide and Rhone-Poulenc.
Whitey was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 64 years, Loretta; and son, Craig. What a Heavenly reunion he is having with his friends, family and the old 24th Street Gang.
Surviving him are his daughters, Cindy (John) Dawson, Cathy McClure and Trena (Craig) McClure; his grandchildren, Matt (Tracy) Dawson, Megan (Casey) Ware, Susan Callen, Christa (Jacob) Bradshaw, Jessica (James) Potter and Cassandra (Italo) Bianchi; his great-grandchildren, Ethan, Alec and Ben Dawson, Liam and Leslie Ware, Beau and Chris Bradshaw, and Emilia and Nico Bianchi; and special friends, Pat (#1 Daughter) and Bill "Billy Goat" Humphreys.
Whitey was always there to love and support his family and friends, was a passionate member of Dunbar United Methodist Church and devoted to feeding the poor (Dunbar Samartian Center) and Hubbard House West.
Even in his death his generosity continues. He was proud to donate his body to science and told us that he was "Accepted" into the Marshall University School of Medicine.
No services will be held, but if you would like to make donations in his honor, please feel free to do so to Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar Samaritan Center or Hubbard House West.