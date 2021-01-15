Eleanor Evans Evans

ELEANOR RUTH EVANS, who was affectionately called "Midge", departed her loving family on January 10, 2021.
Eleanor was born in Charleston, West Virginia on August 16, 1930 to William Sidney Dews and Mary Agnes Dews.
Eleanor was mother to Albert Louis Evans, Jr. and William Sidney Evans. She raised her children with love and devotion in Charleston, West Virginia with her husband Albert Louis Evans, Sr. Eleanor was a Key Punch Operator at FMC in Charleston, West Virginia.
As a devout believer in God, Eleanor was a loyal member of First Baptist Church in Charleston, West Virginia. She had a beautiful singing voice with her favorite hymn being "Amazing Grace" and her favorite verse being John 3:16. A song and a verse on which was built a wonderful foundation that will last her forever. Eleanor was an animal lover, especially cats. In 2000, she moved to Fayetteville, Georgia where she was active in various social activities at the senior citizen's center.
She is survived by her children Albert Louis Evans, Jr. (Rhonda) and William "Bege" Evans; her grandchildren Kathryn Lynn Ball (Martice) and Albert Louis Evans, III (Malikah); her great-grandchildren Evan Armon Ball and Maliah Blanche Evans.
A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date and communicated by the family at that time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to an animal charity of your choice.