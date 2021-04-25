ELEANOR FRANCIS (WEAVER) DAVIS, 87, of New Haven, WV, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the First Church of God, New Haven, WV. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of service on Tuesday, at the church. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
