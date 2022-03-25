With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our mother, ELEANOR MAGDALENE FORREN, 93, of Piney View, WV. She quietly went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home. She was 10 days short of her 94th Birthday.
Born April 2nd, 1928, in Dott, WV to the late Calvin William Blevins and Clea Oma Hurst Blevins. A lifelong West Virginia native, Eleanor was well-loved in her small town and especially by her church. She was a member of Piney View Bible Church for over 60 years. She was the mother of 8 children. Despite her large family, Eleanor always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family and friends. Eleanor was retired from Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley, WV. The fondest memories of her career were the years she spent working in the Nursery. If you were born at BARH in the late 1960s or 1970s there is a good chance that she took care of you!
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold (Bill) Forren, son Arnold (Pete) Forren, son-in-law Charles Anderson and several of her siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children; Harold W. Forren, Jr. of Smithville, OH (Kathleen Hively of Cross Lanes, WV), Linda (Jerry) Huffman of Wilkesboro, NC, Brenda (John) Gordon of Smithville, OH, Glenda Donitzen of Piney View, WV, Gail (Rahn) Pittman of Elkhart, IN, Bobby (Virginia) Forren of Piney View, WV and Jerry (Theresa) Forren of Cross Lanes, WV. She leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Her brothers; Jarrett (Barbara) of Chicago, IL, Ralph (Sharon) of Piney View, WV and Rondal (Arlene) of Piney View, WV.; and her sisters, Imogene Smith of Piney View, WV, Alliene(Norris) Johnson of Empire, Al, Julia Mallette of Bristol, VA, and Darlene (Mike) Willis of Piney View, WV.
Services will be held at Piney View Bible Church on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1 p.m., with Rev. Cecil Smith officiating. Friends may gather with the family 2 hours prior to service time.
Arrangements by Blue Ridge Funeral Home, 5251 Robert C. Byrd Dr. Beckley, WV.
Donations can be made to: Hospice of Southern West Virginia, P.O. Box 1472 | Beckley, WV 25802-1472, Phone: (304) 255-6404. The Doug and Lucy Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive | Beckley, WV 25801, Phone: (304) 250-6040.