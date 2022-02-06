ELEANOR MARGARET TOMBLIN 81 of Charleston, formerly of Williamson, WV passed away Thursday February 3, 2022 at CAMC Hospice Care.
Eleanor was born in Wheeling, WV on October 30, 1940 to the late Carl and Margaret Keesor West. She was the owner of J.H. Tomblin Fence Company, Charleston and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of WV 60 Logan Chapter.
Eleanor was a savvy business owner. She could be tough but loving when it was needed. She loved her children and grandchildren so much. She would do anything for them that she could. She only got to hold her great grandson once, but loved him too. She loved the family farmhouse in Wilson, Ohio. Her fond memories growing up was working on the family's farm and riding horses. Her nickname was peaches as she used to sell peaches on the side of the road. She had a smile that could light up a room. She was tough as nails and a fighter till the end.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Tomblin Sr.; brother, Carl West Jr.; sister, Elaine Keesor West; nephew, Daniel West; niece, Lynne Caughell.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Margaret Ruble (Henry) of Kentucky, John Tomblin Jr. (Mary) of Charleston and Millie Tomblin (Johnny Maynard) of Kermit; grandchildren, Hope, Colton and Faith Tomblin; great grandson, Parker Tomblin; brother, Charles West (Sharon) of Georgia; three nieces and a special thanks to Angela Tomblin and Johnny Parsons; special friends, Wilma Ball, Margaret Dotson and Kitty.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday February 8, 2022 at the Greenwood Cemetery Chapel, Wheeling, WV with Pastor Jim Monogioudis officiating. Burial will follow within the Cemetery.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.