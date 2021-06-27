ELEANOR "PEACHIE" FRANCIS KEARNS, 85, of Mason passed away June 25, 2021 at her residence. Services will be 3 p.m., with an hour before for visitation, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home in Mason, WV. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery. Folgesong-Casto Funeral Home in Mason, WV is providing arrangements for the family.
