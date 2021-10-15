ELEANOR ROSE passed away peacefully at age 82 October 12, 2021. She was the wife of Jim Rose whom, she loved dearly. She was born on April 4, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late William and Sue Foulk.
Mom lived a life full of adventure. In her younger years she was a proclaimed hippie, band member, and a dreamer... She married into the military and went to college to discover a never-ending love for learning. She found her homestead in the town of Walton, WV the year of 1986, later worked as an EMT, elder care, and also for the Committee on Aging. In 1997 she married her husband Jim. Together they tended her many gardens and traveled the flea markets with truck loads of dried herbs, seeds, animals, tools, and antiques. She loved her chickens and rabbits and was actively involved with the rabbit club. Mom, always welcomed others and loved to see her family come home. She would cook from her garden and always made sure it could be stretched for more. Supper was always on the table... Often times, when the house got too busy with company she served her meal, tied up her boots, and retreated to the rabbit barn for a bit of solitude. Soon, she would return for a family game of poker or a sing along while she played the guitar.
Mom was simply Mother Earth. She was loved and had nothing but love and compassion for everyone. Just knowing she was there made anything achievable. Mom was a member of the SGI group of Nichiren Buddhism. This is what brought her courage, faith, and inner-peace. A special thank you to Hiromi Coffman. She was a dear friend who brought unwavering hope, strength, love, and prayers with every visit. Thank you so much for your light and guidance.
Eleanor Rose was preceded in death by her father: William Foulk, mother: Sue Foulk, and brother: Billy Foulk. She wishes to have a small ceremony and scattering of her ashes on the farm where her parents and brother rest. She always said... "Let me live again among the wildflowers and trees."
She is survived by her husband: Jim Rose. Her children: Kim Thompson-Cartwright (Gary), John Thompson (Mary), Jan Werner (Mike), Rey Thompson (Marites), Shannon Colvin (Chris), Shelley Lumpkins (Kyle), Shiloh Thompson (Duane Benkowski), Joshua Scott (Kristin), Jeanne Steele (William).
Her grandchildren: John Cruz, Nicholas Thompson, Michelle Thompson, Matthew Thompson, Jonathan Anderson, Christopher Housman, Nathan Housman, Katelin Gill, Samantha Housman, Zachariah Thompson, Cody Wimer, Jordan Smith, Austin Benkowski, David Angle, Katherine Angle, Jordyn Cooke, Mackenzie Thompson, Jenna Scott, Mariana Joseph, Hunter Stone, Kellin Scott, Mikayla Steele, Brooke Scott, Bobby Cochran, Stephanie Rose, Jimmy Rose, Kaydence Steele, Jillian Scott, Grayson Steele, Eleanor Benkowski
A plethora of great-grandchildren, relatives, friends, and neighbors who loved her.
Fly high mama, the Angels are waiting...