ELEANOR STAATS VanKIRK, 85, of Ravenswood, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on April 15, 2020, at Ravenswood Village in Ravenswood. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Jackson County Memory Gardens in Cottageville. Friends may either drive by or walk by one hour prior to service at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Roush Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals for Saturday, April 18, 2020
Jeffries, Shirley - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Skeens, Golden - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.
Skeens, Norma - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.