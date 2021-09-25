Eleanor "Sue" Bragg Sep 25, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELEANOR "SUE" BRAGG, 76 of Charleston passed away September 22, 2021 at Magnolia Assisted Living, HurricaneShe was a Christian and was baptized at Hurricane Church of Christ. She was retired from Chase Trust Department, having also worked at KB&T and United Banks.She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Terry Wayne Bragg.Surviving are her beloved nieces Stephanie Brooks and Cheryl Atkins; brother, O'dell Johnson; sister, Linda Fields and several other nieces and nephews.Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday September 25, 2021 at the West Virginia Mausoleum Chapel at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services. Entombment will follow in the Memory Gardens.The family requests anyone attending please wear a mask.A Special Thank you to Magnolia Assisted Living Staff and Hospice Staff including Kelly, Sara, Candice, Amy, Holly and Vicki.In lieu of flowers the family requests Memorial Donations to The American Cancer Society, 3508 Staunton Avenue, SE, Charleston, WV 25304The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.comCunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Bragg Family Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eleanor Bragg Charleston Work Gardening Garden Memorial Donation Assisted Living Memory Recommended for you Local Spotlight Roberta M. Kelly Louise (Workman) Gunnoe Doris Ann Johnson Carol Echols Dave Wagner Carl A. Walker David Lee Whittington Ralph Frank Lauerman Jr James David Byrd Pebble C. Brown Pfost Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 25, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists