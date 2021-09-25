Thank you for Reading.

Eleanor "Sue" Bragg
ELEANOR "SUE" BRAGG, 76 of Charleston passed away September 22, 2021 at Magnolia Assisted Living, Hurricane

She was a Christian and was baptized at Hurricane Church of Christ. She was retired from Chase Trust Department, having also worked at KB&T and United Banks.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Terry Wayne Bragg.

Surviving are her beloved nieces Stephanie Brooks and Cheryl Atkins; brother, O'dell Johnson; sister, Linda Fields and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday September 25, 2021 at the West Virginia Mausoleum Chapel at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services. Entombment will follow in the Memory Gardens.

The family requests anyone attending please wear a mask.

A Special Thank you to Magnolia Assisted Living Staff and Hospice Staff including Kelly, Sara, Candice, Amy, Holly and Vicki.

In lieu of flowers the family requests Memorial Donations to The American Cancer Society, 3508 Staunton Avenue, SE, Charleston, WV 25304

The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com

Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Bragg Family

