ELEANOR SWIGER, 92, of Gandeeville, WV, returned home to Jesus on Sunday, April 19, 2021.
She was born November 14, 1928, in Walton, WV. She was daughter of the late Clellie Clayton and Opel Ryan Whited.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Dwane Wade Swiger, Sr. They enjoyed a precious life together.
She was also preceded in death by her brother Clellie Clayton Whited, Jr., a US Marine that was killed in action in the Battle of Okinawa, Japan.
Eleanor retired from the Roane County school system in 1989 after 21 years of dedicated service to our youth. She was a Mother to "all" her students and touched their lives with her love and kindness.
She was a member of the Lighthouse Ministries church in Walton, WV.
She is survived by one daughter Rosemary Millan and her husband George Millan of Elkmont, AL and three sons. They are Dwane Wade Swiger Jr. and his wife, Diania of Gandeeville; Ronald Dallas Swiger and his wife, Patty of Ripley, WV; and Mark Alan Swiger and his wife Chris of Taylor, UT; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Taylor/Vandale Funeral Home, 206 Beauty Street, Spencer, WV. Services will be at 9 a.m., Thursday, April 22, at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Ashley officiating. Private burial will be at Veterans National Cemetery, Grafton, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lighthouse Ministries, 109 Cunningham Lane, Walton, WV, 25286.