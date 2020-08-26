Essential reporting in volatile times.

ELEANOR V. MILLER, 88, of Spencer, WV, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. There will be no service or visitation. She will be interred in the Eventide Cemetery at a later date. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.