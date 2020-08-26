ELEANOR V. MILLER, 88, of Spencer, WV, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. There will be no service or visitation. She will be interred in the Eventide Cemetery at a later date. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
