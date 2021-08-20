ELEANORE RUTH "EDIE" DIXON PERRY entered into paradise on August 15. She passed away in her bed at home, surrounded by her family, her precious dogs and photos, and the memories of a life well lived.
Born in Laird Memorial Hospital, the daughter of William Carl Dixon and Mary Elizabeth "Widgie" Dixon Bolles, Edie was originally from London but graduated from Nicholas County High School. After obtaining her LPN license in 1980, Edie was the first woman in her family to graduate from college when she obtained her degree in nursing in 1985 from WVIT. Her nursing career began at CAMC General and ended when she retired from BARH in 2017 after 37 years of caring for and saving the lives of thousands of patients. She held an active nursing license until August 1, 2021, and always believed she would get better and return to the career she loved so much.
Eleanore Ruth is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Gerald Delk Perry, her cherished daughter, Victoria Lynn Perry Pukel, and her parents, Carl Dixon and Mary Elizabeth Dixon Bolles.
Family that are mourning her loss are her daughter Kristina Perry Wandzel (Mark), her sister Mary Lee Dixon Fugate (Jerry) and her grandchildren, Brandi Hammond Gillian (Ed), Zachariah Perry, Katherine Keenan, Jacob Pukel (Courtney), E G Wandzel (Erika), Vanessa Jordan, and Nick Wandzel. Edie also had six great grandchildren whom she adored, especially Katie Beth and Eli and Emma Lynn.
Eleanore Ruth's family would like to especially thank Hospice of Southern West Virginia for their care and kindness during Edie's last months. We especially recognize Nurse Stephanie Isaacs-Karnes and CAN Debbie Hicks. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
Eleanore's service was held Thursday August 19, 2021 at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. She was laid to rest in the cemetery. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.