ELECTA ALICE STARCHER, 96, passed away on March 4, 2021, in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Electa spent the majority of her life in Charleston, West Virginia where she lovingly cared for her husband and children, and shared lasting memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Forever proud of her West Virginia roots, Electa loved to reminisce about life in Jackson county with her sweet grandfather, James Garfield Lewis, and her wonderful friends on Stuart Street and Dartmouth Avenue in Charleston. She spent the last eight years of her life in Simpsonville, SC, where she was lovingly cared for by her family.
Electa was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Denver; her great-grandson, Camden Susi, and her daughter-in-law Della.
She will be deeply missed by her adoring family: children, Gary (Bunny), Barbara Long, and Bobby (Pat); grandchildren, Christopher, Felicia Susi (Ed), Brian, Matthew, Jeffrey, and Scott Long; great-grandchildren, Madison & Giavanna Susi; Meghan Long; J.K., Nicholas, Griffin, Isabella, and Giselle, and many nieces, nephews, caregivers, and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Emma United Methodist Church Cemetery in Liberty, WV.
Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
You have taken a piece of our hearts with you to Heaven. . . In the sweet by and by, We shall meet on that beautiful shore. . .