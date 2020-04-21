Elena “Ena” Lubonia Green

ELENA "ENA" LUBONIA GREEN ,86, of Oak Hill, WV passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. As per her wishes she will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered at her beloved place, Bald Head Island. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV.

