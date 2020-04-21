ELENA "ENA" LUBONIA GREEN ,86, of Oak Hill, WV passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. As per her wishes she will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered at her beloved place, Bald Head Island. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Bissell, Timothy - 1 p.m., Concord Cemetery.
VanKirk, Eleanor - 1 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.