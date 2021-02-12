Elenor R. Lewis

ELEANOR R. LEWIS, 98, of Marysville, Ohio, formerly of Dunbar, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville, Ohio.
She was born March 7, 1922 in Letart, to the late Alonzo and Cora Stewart Roush.
Eleanor was a 1939 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and a longtime member of Dunbar First Presbyterian Church. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a skilled quilter and was know as a great cook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James M. Lewis, Jr.; and sister, Anna Lee Douglass.
Eleanor is survived by her daughters, Lynn Pickering (Steven) of Indianapolis, IN and Patricia Boggs of Marysville, OH; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, Dunbar with Rev. David A. Bush officiating. She will be buried beside her husband in Lone Oak Cemetery, Point Pleasant, following the service.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's name to Dunbar First Presbyterian Church, 1414 Myers Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.