ELGIE DANIEL "FELIX" SHUMATE of Charleston, WV, formerly of Beckley, WV passed away
Born December 8, 1929 in Beckley to Daniel Brisco "Slick" and Eula Mae Tucker Shumate.
Felix was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. He served with the Army Air Corp, U.S Air Force from 1946-1949. He owned and operated Slicks License Service for 42 years, worked for the Charleston daily mail for 23 years and was a contract carrier for BJW Printers. He was a baptized at the First Baptist Church, Beckley at the age of 12.
He was a 50 year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles where he served as Aerie President, District President, Wv State President and Mid Atlantic Regional President. He was a former member of the Moose, Elks, Masonic Lodge and Beni Kedem Shrine.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Billie Jean Shumate; sister, Janet "Polly" Collins and husband TC.; grandsons, Chad and Brad Shumate; daughter, Melissa Bradley and great-grandson, Brock Shumate.
Felix is survived by his long time companion, Judy Bradley of Charleston; brother, Doug Shumate (Pat) of Beckley; children, Greg Shumate (Pam) of Branchland, WV, Mark Shumate of Windermere, FL, Susan Hargett (Tom Jenkins) of Beckley, WV, Karla Long (Scott of Beckley, WV, Robert Bradley (Jenny), Melissa Bradley; grandchildren, Dustin Shumate (Sarah), Matt long (Leigh Ann), Klara Alderman (Mike), Sarah Gabbard (Jason), Jon Shumate, Will Shumate, Daniel Shumate, Steven Hargett, James Cantrell, Emily Cantrell, Jennifer Cantrell, Abby Bradley, Andy Anderson; nephew, Mike Collins (Susan); niece, Janet Childs (Jack); 11 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Felix's life will be 12 pm Monday, November 29, 2021 in the Calfee Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m., until service time.