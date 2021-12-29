Elinor G. Washington

ELINOR "ELLIE" WASHINGTON, 8, passed away on the afternoon of December 26th, 2021, peacefully at home. "The Fighting Bean" hung up her gloves after three cancer battles that spanned over six and a half years. She was surrounded by her Mom, Dad, and Aunts. She didn't lose to cancer. The Lord took her cancer and pain away in exchange for beautiful wings.
Our Ellie girl changed the world. While we all would have loved a front row seat to see it here on Earth, she has the best seat in the house to watch over us. We knew when she was born her soul was too beautiful for this earth, we just weren't prepared for God to need her so soon.
She is survived by her mother Jessica Washington, her father Brandon Washington, and her brother Bentley Washington.
She was loved by her everyone who met her. Our family would like to extend our deepest heartfelt gratitude to those who have surrounded us with love during this difficult time. Our dear friends and their families who have stayed by our sides, our sisters, Brandon's mom and stepdad, and Jessica's aunt and uncle. Also her special bond with her great-grandmother. We are forever thankful for your love and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers at this time please donate to Ronald McDonald House of Greater Cincinnati, WV Kids Cancer Crusaders, or Walking Miracles in honor of Ellie.