ELINOR HELMICK HUDNALL, 86 of Ward gained her Angel Wings on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at CAMC Hospital from COVID-19.
She was a beloved wife and mother.
Preceding her in death was her parents Walter "Doc" Helmick & Ethel Thornhill Helmick; brothers Wm "Bill" Helmick, Norman Wallen; sisters Loretta Judy, Pauline Eary, Imogene Brenwalt; son Bobby Wayne Hudnall.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years Bobby Gene Hudnall; son Jerry A. Hudnall (Diane); daughters Deborah Cox (Tom), Sue Ann Easterday (Mark), Kimberly Hudnall (Coral); 14 Grand Kids & 16 Great Grand Kids. A Special nephew Robert "Bob" Judy (Betty) and an extended Helmick Family of Webster Co.
At the request of Elinor and due to COVID-19 Pandemic there was no services. Entombment was at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Pastor Roger Goodwin officiating.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is assisting the Hudnall family.
The Hudnall family would like to thank CAMC Memorial Hospital CPICU staff for their special care and compassion of Elinor Hudnall.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com