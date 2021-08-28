Elinor Moore-Sizemore

ELINOR "ILENE" MOORE SIZEMORE, 85, of Clay County went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2021, at Apache Junction Health Center in Arizona, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born on December 6, 1935, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tracie Naylor; parents George Moore and Glenna Morton Moore; brothers, George Moore, Jr., Leroy Moore, Talmage Moore; sisters, Eugenia Moore Osborne, Francis Moore Morris, Monica Moore Legg, Betty Moore and Veda Moore Laxton.
She is survived by Charles William Sizemore her loving husband of 65 years; brother, John Moore (Brenda); children, Pamela Sizemore Naylor (Kevin), Priscilla Sizemore Steele (David), Gregory Sizemore (Cheryl); grandchildren, Sara Naylor, Ryan Steele, Michelle Steele, Kathy Sizemore, Nicole Sizemore Carson, (Kevin), Scott Sizemore; great granddaughter Emi Carson; and many nieces and nephews.
Ilene was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and grandmother. Throughout her life she enjoyed quilting, gardening, and family time. Her contagious smile, kind heart and generosity will truly be missed by many. She was a member of the Clay Chapter of Eastern Star, Clay VFW Auxiliary, and a life-long member of Ida Missionary Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be on August 31, 2021, 3 p.m. at Superstition Cremation and Funeral Services, 398 E. Old West Hwy, Apache Junction, AZ 85119. A memorial service in West Virginia is being planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Ida Missionary Baptist Church, Carolyn Baker, P.O. Box 8, Lizemores, WV 25125.