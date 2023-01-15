Thank you for Reading.

Elinore B. Holloway
ELINORE B. HOLLOWAY, 96, formerly of Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia, died January 8, 2023, at The Forum at Knightsbridge, Columbus, OH, with her family by her side.

She was born December 27, 1926 in Smithville, WV, the second child of the late William O. and Mamie Bickerstaff. In addition to her parents, Elinore was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert F. Holloway; her brother, William E . Bickerstaff, of Parkersburg, WV; and her sister and brother-in-law, Madelyn and Norman Rathbone, of Oak Ridge, TN.

