ELINORE B. HOLLOWAY, 96, formerly of Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia, died January 8, 2023, at The Forum at Knightsbridge, Columbus, OH, with her family by her side.
She was born December 27, 1926 in Smithville, WV, the second child of the late William O. and Mamie Bickerstaff. In addition to her parents, Elinore was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert F. Holloway; her brother, William E . Bickerstaff, of Parkersburg, WV; and her sister and brother-in-law, Madelyn and Norman Rathbone, of Oak Ridge, TN.
Elinore is survived by daughters, Mary Anne Holloway of Upper Arlington, OH and Janie Holloway Carte (Allen) of South Charleston, WV; son, John Holloway (Teresa) of Hurricane, WV; eleven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Therma Bickerstaff Barnhart (Jack) of Caldwell, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
A graduate of the former Union Protestant Hospital School of Nursing, Elinore was a Registered Nurse; 50+ year member of The Order of the Eastern Star; and former Volunteer at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital. She was also member of the Winfield United Methodist Church; and pianist/organist at the Fraziers Bottom United Methodist and Winfield United Methodist Churches, with combined 60+ years of volunteer service.
She lived life to the fullest; loved the smell of gardenias; was an excellent seamstress, specializing in hand smocking and doll clothes; and was never stumped when requested to play a tune on the piano by heart. Elinore loved the challenge of jigsaws and was an avid solver of crossword puzzles, always in ink, demonstrated her confidence.
The survivor of two brain aneurysms, the first in 1989, resulted in over 33 years of what Elinore referred to as her "bonus years". It was a time she treasured as "Granny" watching her young grandchildren grow into adults and cherished the birth of each great grandchild.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of The Forum for the tenderness, loving care, and family oriented atmosphere they provided over the previous years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made, in her name, to National Church Residences Foundation (Hospice), 2335 N. Bank Drive, Columbus, OH 43220-9926.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, Columbus, OH is assisting the family with arrangements.