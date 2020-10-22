ELISA ROSE, On Sunday, October 18, 2020, God called our sweet Lisa home at 10:35 a.m. She was a resident of Montgomery Rehab and Nursing in Montgomery, WV., for 2 years. She resided in Columbia, WV., with her parents, Eugene and LaVonne Rose until their death. She then made her home with her loving sister, Mary
Elisa was born in Charlton Heights, WV., on August 4, 1965. She had Down Syndrome. Elisa was an amazing daughter, sister, aunt, and great aunt, and had a great amount of family and friends.
She attended Cannelton School for Exceptional Children. She could read, write, talk with sign language, loved to sing, and play games. She loved camping, and the pontoon boat. She was active in special Olympics.
She attended Kimberly Church of God, and later in life attended New Beginnings Church in Shrewsbury, WV.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Eugene and LaVonne Rose of Kimberly, a niece; Morgan Caroline Rose, and a great niece; Kerrigan Elizabeth Richmond.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister; Mary and Claude Richmond of Kimberly, WV., brothers; Michael and Vicki Rose of St. Albans, WV., and Tim and Gretchen Rose of Charleston, WV. Nephews; Jeremy and Beverly Richmond of Oak Hill, WV., Travis and Jill Rose of St. Albans, WVa., nieces; Michele and Dean Porter of Santa Clearita, CA., and Baylee Rose of Pittsburg, PA., great nieces; Daisy Porter, Vivian Porter, Jocelyn Rose, and Sidney Greer of TN. Great-nephews; Dawson Rose of St. Albans, and Josh Greer of TN. Aunts; Lemoine Hogan of North Carolina, Aretta Rose of OH. Uncles; Pete and Bernie Coffman of Baltimore, MD., whom she adored. Also left a host of cousins and great friends. We would like to thank everyone at Montgomery Rehab and
Nursing for all their concern, love, and great care for Elisa and Hospice of Charleston for her last days and hours of comfort care.
In lieu of flowers, please visit an elderly friend, feed the birds, a squirrel, drop off dog or cat food to a shelter in Elisa's name as she loved all of Gods creation. She was a Christian and loved to praise the Lord or you can make a donation to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
A private family service will be held on Friday. Elisa will be then laid to rest with her predeceased family. Expression of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com