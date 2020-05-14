ELISHIA NICHOLE SAYLOR, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, with her father, David Ray Saylor Sr., by her side.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Angelia Argatha Saylor Fontanellis.
She is survived by her children, Donovan Isaac Jones, Callista Dawn Jones; brothers, David, Jamii and Paul Saylor, Joey Walker; and sisters, Jennifer Thaxton and Ami Marshall.
She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, niece, cousin and devoted friend to many.
Condolences may be sent to AffordableCremationsofWV.com.