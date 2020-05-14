Elishia Nichole Saylor

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


ELISHIA NICHOLE SAYLOR, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, with her father, David Ray Saylor Sr., by her side.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Angelia Argatha Saylor Fontanellis.

She is survived by her children, Donovan Isaac Jones, Callista Dawn Jones; brothers, David, Jamii and Paul Saylor, Joey Walker; and sisters, Jennifer Thaxton and Ami Marshall.

She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, niece, cousin and devoted friend to many.

Condolences may be sent to AffordableCremationsofWV.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Beard, Dolly - 1 p.m., Balser Cemetery, Pond Gap.

Hamrick Jr., Everett - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Mabe, Tommie - 10 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Neumeyer, Robert - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Peschko, Bruce - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Roueche', Rebecca - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston; also streaming live, see obituary.

Stanley, Michael - 1 p.m., Site Hill Cemetery, Quarrier.

Wyant, Charles - 11 a.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.