ELIZA G. BALLARD, of Loudendale, passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020. A service will be held at 12 p.m., on Tuesday November 17 at the Loudendale Church of the Nazarene with visitation one hour prior to the services. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
