ELIZA "VADIS" WARWICK, 94, of Sissonville, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2022, following a short illness.
Vadis was the youngest of six children born to Pearl M. and Jessie Carroll Armstrong of Triplett Creek, Braxton County, WV. After graduating from Gassaway High School in 1946, she enrolled in Charleston General Hospital's School of Nursing. Vadis was employed many years by Dr. Sherman E. Hatfield, and she retired from Neurological Associates, Inc.
Vadis was blessed with a keen sense of humor and loved animals, gardening, cooking and the simplicity and peace of country-living. Her favorite pastime and passion were sewing. A self-taught and gifted seamstress, she fashioned clothes for herself, her children, doll clothes, drapes, and slipcovers for pillows and furniture. She also mastered the art of designing and appliqueing wall-hangings, which she left as a legacy to her family and friends. Above all things, she loved her family who always came first. Her absence leaves a void for her family and friends that cannot be filled.
Vadis was predeceased by her husband, Charleston police Captain Warren H. Warwick; her parents; two infant siblings; brother, Charles Dale Armstrong of Parkersburg, and sisters Bertie "Betty" Burgy (Frank) of Miami, FL, and Virgie "Sue" Durrett (Willis) of New Smyrna Beach, FL. She is survived by son, Warren Howard Warwick, Jr (Cathy) of Sissonville; daughter, Patricia Carroll Warwick of Sissonville; granddaughter, Dr. Tanya Warwick-Pollock (Scott) of Argillite, KY; grandson, Jason Warwick of Sissonville; great-granddaughter, Ashley Warwick of Argillite, KY; and nieces Lois Armstrong Schoolcraft (David) of Barrackville, WV, Dr. Jennifer Shiver (Dr. John Sabatier), and Jessie Lee Sabatier of Abita Springs, L.A.
To Honor Vadis' wishes, there will be no public memorial service or funeral. She will be laid to rest in the Warwick cemetery on the family farm in Sissonville.
Condolences may be sent to Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, 1325 Washington St. W., Charleston, WV 25302.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.