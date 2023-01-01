Thank you for Reading.

Eliza “Vadis” Warwick
Obit User

ELIZA "VADIS" WARWICK, 94, of Sissonville, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2022, following a short illness.

Vadis was the youngest of six children born to Pearl M. and Jessie Carroll Armstrong of Triplett Creek, Braxton County, WV. After graduating from Gassaway High School in 1946, she enrolled in Charleston General Hospital's School of Nursing. Vadis was employed many years by Dr. Sherman E. Hatfield, and she retired from Neurological Associates, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you