ELIZABETH A. GWINN FOSTER, 82, formerly of Charleston WV passed away peacefully September 13, 2021, in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Elizabeth was born in Charleston, West Virginia to James Howard Gwinn and Alda (McClung) Gwinn. She grew up in Nettie and Richwood West Virginia. She received her Registered Nursing degree from University of Virginia. She worked as an RN in many hospital settings in Virginia, Florida and West Virginia and was loved and respected by both patients and staff. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Charleston, WV where she was involved with RCIA program, the Outreach ministry and the Grief Committee. In Hilton Head she was a member of St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. One of Elizabeth's most cherished events in life was the annual Gwinn family reunion.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Donald J. Foster. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Catherine (Mark) Sansone of Hilton Head, 3 grandsons Nicholas (Christi) Sansone of Harrisburg, PA, Chris Sansone of Astoria NY, and Dan (Katie Simon) of Cleveland OH, and 4 great grandchildren Hannah, Grace, Nora and Andrew Sansone. She is also survived by sisters Rose Crews of Luray VA, her twin sister Jane McMichael of Swannanoa NC, Nancy Franco of Richwood WV, Mary (Sten) Olsen of Lakeway, Texas, and Thelma Taylor of Houston, PA, 2 brothers Russell (Barbara) Gwinn of Las Vegas NV and Charles (Jill) Gwinn of Lewisburg WV.
She was a beloved aunt to numerous nieces, nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church in Hilton Head at the convenience of the family.