Elizabeth A. Webb

God whispered ELIZABETH "LIBBY" ADKINS WEBB's name on May 18, 2020, at age 81.
Libby was born on October 7, 1938, to Walter and Norma (Dee) Adkins.
Libby was an integral part of St. Albans, working at St. Albans High School for many years. By volunteering for various causes throughout the county, Libby touched many lives. Libby and her husband of sixty years, Quinton (Pete) Webb, eventually left St. Albans, and moved to Dayton, Tenn., to retire near their children. Libby taught and volunteered during her time in Dayton, Tenn.
God called Pete's name on February 4, 2018, and her daughter, Tamra Fore, on November 23, 2018.
Libby is survived by her daughter, Tina Stone of Dayton, Tenn., and son, Tim Webb of Chattanooga, Tenn.
Libby is also survived by her sister, Ramona (Monie) Adkins of St. Albans; sister, Sue Nash of North Carolina; and brother, James (Dubby) Adkins of St. Albans. Libby's grandchildren are Meghan Stone, Beth Fore, JT Stone, Michael Fore, Colby Webb and Quincy Webb. Libby has five great-grandchildren.
Libby touched so many lives but none more than her family's. The loving daughter, sister and mother was and is the rock of the entire family.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, the family had to have a private service in Tennessee before her final resting place.
Arrangements by Coulter Garrison Funeral Home, Inc., Dayton, Tennessee 37321.
